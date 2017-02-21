DC Doesn't Even Think Its $200 Million Streetcar Is Worth A $1 Fare
Trips on the $200 million Washington, D.C., streetcar will remain free for several years because officials are afraid of frightening potential riders away and never bothered to install a collection system when originally built. Officials with the District Department of Transportation announced Monday they will not charge fares for the streetcar for at least the next four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milania trump and her immigrant family should b...
|7 min
|Aponi
|7
|The questionsno Von Tramp conman supporters can...
|14 min
|Aponi
|2
|Another obama gitmo detainees released goes ape
|19 min
|Aponi
|1
|Every media outlet in the country including fox...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|28
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|44
|Political illiterate says "eleventy billion" Af...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Hannity The Hack To Keep Dossier On Reporters
|2 hr
|Political Moron
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC