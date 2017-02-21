DC Doesn't Even Think Its $200 Millio...

DC Doesn't Even Think Its $200 Million Streetcar Is Worth A $1 Fare

Read more: The Daily Caller

Trips on the $200 million Washington, D.C., streetcar will remain free for several years because officials are afraid of frightening potential riders away and never bothered to install a collection system when originally built. Officials with the District Department of Transportation announced Monday they will not charge fares for the streetcar for at least the next four years.

