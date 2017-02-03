D. C. police: Bank robber hits two ba...

D. C. police: Bank robber hits two banks on the same day

D.C. police and the FBI are seeking a man who authorities said robbed one bank in downtown Washington on Thursday, and then tried to rob another branch the same day. The first robbery was a TD Bank in the 900 block of Seventh Street NW.

