D.C. police arrest man suspected in 4 armed robberies in District

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 24-year-old man has been charged in four armed robberies that occurred over two days in January in Northwest and Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The robberies took place in four different areas of the District, and in each case police said a man with a gun jumped from a vehicle and robbed the victims.

