D.C. officer cleared in 2016 fatal sh...

D.C. officer cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of man during struggle in Northeast Washington

A D.C. police officer who fatally shot a man during a struggle for a weapon in Northeast Washington last year acted within the scope of the law, the U.S. attorney's office for the District has concluded. "There is sufficient evidence to corroborate the officer's account that he was acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting," according to a statement from prosecutors made public Friday.

