D.C. firetruck and vehicle collide as truck heads to house blaze
A vehicle collided with a firetruck on the way to a blaze in Southeast Washington early Monday, leaving one person seriously injured, officials said. The incident happened around 5 a.m. as the firetruck was headed to Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road SE for a report of a fire in a vacant two-story home.
