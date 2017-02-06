D.C. firetruck and vehicle collide as...

D.C. firetruck and vehicle collide as truck heads to house blaze

A vehicle collided with a firetruck on the way to a blaze in Southeast Washington early Monday, leaving one person seriously injured, officials said. The incident happened around 5 a.m. as the firetruck was headed to Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road SE for a report of a fire in a vacant two-story home.

