Cormac Oa Brien a " Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents: Strange Stories ...
This updated and redesigned edition of Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents features outrageous and uncensored profiles of our commanders in chief-complete with hundreds of little-known, politically incorrect, and downright wacko facts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Age ?
|23 min
|Begins Year 72
|15
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|3 hr
|Piel
|343
|Thirty seven times
|4 hr
|Piel
|1
|Cpac straw poll
|4 hr
|deport the UniParty
|2
|What happened to
|5 hr
|Piel
|1
|The Roast of Hillary
|5 hr
|Piel
|5
|Hostages for cash ramson paid
|5 hr
|Patriot Act
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC