Congressman intends to sue over removal of painting
In this Jan. 5, 2017, photo, a painting by David Pulphus is shown hung in a hallway displaying paintings by high school students selected by their member of congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. The office of Missouri Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay has announced he intends to file a federal lawsuit Tuesday over the removal of a constituent's painting from its Capitol Hill display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets start a petition
|10 min
|Aponi
|1
|Von Tramp conman pulls a Nixon, remember how he...
|18 min
|Aponi
|3
|The donalds rally
|22 min
|Irving
|29
|While Von Tramp conman holds campaign rallies 9...
|22 min
|Aponi
|2
|John McCain FLIPS on Republican Base.
|25 min
|SassyPeeBoots
|9
|Political illiterate says "eleventy billion" Af...
|26 min
|Aponi
|5
|When are we going to defeat ISIS?
|30 min
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC