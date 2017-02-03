City of Charleston pays Washington, D...

City of Charleston pays Washington, D.C., lobbyists to get federal dollars

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The city of Charleston has spent more than $1 million on Washington, D.C., lobbyists since 2004, an annual $80,000 expense that Mayor John Tecklenburg continued when he took office last year. In his first budget City Council approved for 2017, Tecklenburg decided to keep paying the two firms that the city has contracted for at least a decade, TCH Group and Clyburn Consulting, who are each scheduled to receive about $35,000 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to keep Illegals from crossing the Border?... 1 hr Waikiki slashers 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap... 6 hr Political Atheist 8
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 7 hr Aponi 22
Sarah Silverman ( JESUS WINS ) 10 hr ACTS 2 38 1
Donald Trump ( JESUS WILL WIN ) 10 hr ACTS 2 38 1
Von Tramp just said repeal and replace probably... 11 hr Donald duck Von T... 16
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC