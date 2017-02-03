City of Charleston pays Washington, D.C., lobbyists to get federal dollars
The city of Charleston has spent more than $1 million on Washington, D.C., lobbyists since 2004, an annual $80,000 expense that Mayor John Tecklenburg continued when he took office last year. In his first budget City Council approved for 2017, Tecklenburg decided to keep paying the two firms that the city has contracted for at least a decade, TCH Group and Clyburn Consulting, who are each scheduled to receive about $35,000 this year.
Read more at Post and Courier.
