Camp Woodland's racially diverse, cul...

Camp Woodland's racially diverse, culturally rich history - " Americana at its best

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

While the word "diversity" is of necessity becoming a part of the American vernacular these days, the concept is not exactly new. In fact, in 1939, a group of idealists inspired by the spirit of the New Deal reform put their vision of American democracy into practice by creating Camp Woodland, a racially and ethnically inclusive summer camp for city kids located in the remote and scenic mountains of upstate New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are democrats crying about immigration 5 min Patriot Act 11
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 14 min Lawrence Wolf 262
Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ? 28 min Mental Defective ... 2
Foreign policy wingin it! 46 min American 2
Milania trump and her immigrant family should b... 49 min American 30
Captain crybaby and petulant child needs plante... 1 hr pray for the kooks 5
Whatever happened to FBI HRT sniper, Lon Horiuchi (Feb '12) 1 hr FFS- 417
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC