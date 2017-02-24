Body of female pulled from Potomac River

Body of female pulled from Potomac River

A body that appeared to be that of a woman was pulled out of in the Potomac River Friday near Great Falls, Montgomery County authorities said. The body was spotted near Purple Horse Beach, which is downstream from the falls, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

