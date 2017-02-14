Behind Munger Tolles' Surprising Big Bet on DC
Former U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, one of the highest-ranking lawyers of the Obama administration, isn't interested in one of Washington, D.C.'s oldest traditions: taking it easy after a stint in government. Instead, his choice-to found a D.C. office for Munger, Tolles & Olson-is an uncommon one.
