Barricade in Northeast DC ends without incident
A man barricaded himself in a house in Northeast Washington after a stabbing on Saturday, but the situation eventually ended peacefully, the D.C. police said. Afterward, a man barricaded himself inside a two story brick house in the 100 block of 36th Street NE, near East Capitol Street.
