Bao Bao, the National Zoo's giant panda, heads to China

The drivers and trucks, including one backup, arrived and Bao Bao, the giant panda at the National Zoo munched her last breakfast Tuesday at the Washington facility where she was born before she heads out on a long flight to China. Around midday, Bao Bao will enter a crate and board a FedEx plane for the roughly 16-plus hour journey to her new home in China.

