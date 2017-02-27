American University among top produce...

American University among top producers of Peace Corps volunteers

Read more: The Washington Post

During her time at American University, Holly Dancy pursued a degree in international studies and looked for opportunities to make connections with the subject in the real world. After graduating in 2014, she decided on volunteering with the Peace Corps to immerse herself in a foreign culture, learn a new language and work with children as a teacher.

