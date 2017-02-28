A Play About Valerie Plame Has Come to Washington
Lawton's previous work was about race and identity. But she was drawn to Valerie Plame's story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its time to start ignoring the riff raff
|3 min
|Jack MeOff
|4
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|9 min
|haha
|23
|Let's investigate our retarded president first ...
|11 min
|Patriot Act
|10
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|54 min
|Political Atheist
|462
|SNL tonight or Presidential Address Watch Donal...
|2 hr
|Insider
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Why do dems lie so much?
|3 hr
|Patriot Act
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC