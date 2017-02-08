'A part of me is gone': D.C. mother m...

'A part of me is gone': D.C. mother mourns the slaying of her 17-year-old son

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Phyllis Stover watches a funeral representative pull up to her home to go over the details of her son Derronn's funeral. Phyllis Stover held a simple wish that her 17-year-old son, Derronn, would walk across a stage with a high school diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everyone in the White House is hawking Ivanka's... 7 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Ivanka Trumps dad states unfairness 19 min Donald duck Von T... 12
George Norcross Behind Cyber Hacks and Harassment 27 min Manipulating Google 1
Trump is the best President we have ever had 44 min Enough 10
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 48 min Enough 30
well just saw tv 59 min them shoes gone i... 1
Chicken little the un American demo troll 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC