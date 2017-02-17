a Day Of Immigrantsa Squeezes Capitol Hill, Pentagon, DC Restaurants
Washington felt the pinch of the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations Thursday, with government institutions, including the Capitol and Pentagon, affected by the general strike. The Architect of the Capitol, which manages much of the support staff on the Hill and contracts with food services, also said it would have a modified schedule Thursday, and three dining options on the Hill were closed due to the demonstration.
