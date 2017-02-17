a Day Of Immigrantsa Squeezes Capitol...

a Day Of Immigrantsa Squeezes Capitol Hill, Pentagon, DC Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Washington felt the pinch of the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations Thursday, with government institutions, including the Capitol and Pentagon, affected by the general strike. The Architect of the Capitol, which manages much of the support staff on the Hill and contracts with food services, also said it would have a modified schedule Thursday, and three dining options on the Hill were closed due to the demonstration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 4 min Pete 56
Defend Democracy 12 min deport all global... 4
Justice Ginsburg FAVORS pedophilia 14 min Trump is da MANE 10
This evil man trump is costing USA 17 min Trump is da MANE 8
Every media outlet in the country including fox... 18 min Trump is da MANE 16
Go George ! 22 min Fire Hose Fan Club 29
In the spirit of Dylan Roof, white supremacist ... 1 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC