A brand-new angle for Democrats

A brand-new angle for Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Rep. Jerrold Nadler speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats have not lacked energy in what they've come to call the "resistance" to President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 47 min Not Bad Rob 20
Von Tramp conman lies his @ss off again 2 hr Piel 5
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 2 hr Piel 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Confession from Fitchburg, MA..... 9 hr eliminate Soros 3
Chicago Democratic Paradise 9 hr Trump is da MANE 2
Donald Trump ( HELP THE HOMELESS ) 9 hr Mealy Mouth Watch 21
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for District of Columbia County was issued at February 13 at 6:09AM EST

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC