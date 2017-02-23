5 minutes with John Legend
John Legend arrives at WGN America's "Underground" Season 2 premiere screening Wednesday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. Legend is the show's executive producer and makes a cameo as Frederick Douglass in its upcoming second season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|3 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Every media outlet in the country including fox...
|4 hr
|The Winter Palace
|31
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|4 hr
|Deport Sassy
|285
|Dnc adviser calls donald a monster
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|4
|Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ?
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|8
|Massachusetts junkie Paradise
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|Im sorry chicken little
|5 hr
|Aponi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC