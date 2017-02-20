200+ Violent Rioters INDICTED on FELONY Rioting Charges from Inauguration Day
Early Wednesday morning CNN reported that so far a total of 214 violent rioters have been indicted on felony rioting charges. A total of 214 people have been indicted so far on felony rioting charges in connection with the Inauguration Day protests in downtown Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milania trump and her immigrant family should b...
|4 min
|Soetoro
|16
|When are we going to defeat ISIS?
|22 min
|Political Atheist
|14
|The questionsno Von Tramp conman supporters can...
|27 min
|Political Atheist
|10
|look people trump
|54 min
|trump has ruin am...
|1
|Obama influenced French election/2012..
|1 hr
|former democrat
|6
|Trumps Lies
|1 hr
|Trump The Chump
|1
|Where is the love?
|1 hr
|easystreet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC