200+ Violent Rioters INDICTED on FELONY Rioting Charges from Inauguration Day

Early Wednesday morning CNN reported that so far a total of 214 violent rioters have been indicted on felony rioting charges. A total of 214 people have been indicted so far on felony rioting charges in connection with the Inauguration Day protests in downtown Washington.

