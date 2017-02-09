11 things to do in the D.C. area on the weekend of Feb. 10-12
Through Sunday: Have you ever wondered what it might be like if Prince Charles ascended to Britain's throne? But if you love "The Crown" and award-winning theater, this is your first weekend to sample "King Charles III" at Shakespeare Theatre's Sidney Harman Hall . Through March 12. $44-$118 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republiscams know all about astrorurfing, IOKIYAR
|9 min
|Political Atheist
|9
|9th Circuit Court slaps down Von Tramp conman M...
|36 min
|Collaborator Watch
|16
|Everyone in the White House is hawking Ivanka's...
|2 hr
|Spam Watch
|14
|Von Tramp conman caves in to China, not so toug...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Going to be pretty hard to deflect from being R...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|The obama years
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Elizabeth Warren Americas Joke
|3 hr
|The Truth
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC