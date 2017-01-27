Youth Group Attending March For Life ...

Youth Group Attending March For Life Violently Attacked in D.C.

A youth ministry group from Texas came to Washington D.C. to participate in the March for Life and ended up having to fight for their own last night. The youth group visiting from Fort Worth, Texas says they are familiar with where they are staying in Southeast, D.C., because they have stayed at the Assumption Catholic Church for the past three years.

