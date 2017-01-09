Woman dies after stabbed inside apart...

Woman dies after stabbed inside apartment building on W Street Northwest

12 hrs ago

A 23-year-old woman who was stabbed Sunday night inside an apartment building in Northwest Washington has died, according to D.C. police. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of W Street NW, near the U Street corridor in the Cardozo-Shaw neighborhood.

