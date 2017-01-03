WND Columnist Digs Up Old Fake Child-Sex Scandal That Predates Pizzagate
It starts off as his usual homophobic rant, irresponsibly and maliciously equating homosexuality and pedophilia while huffing that "National Geographic took the time to dare the justice of God by boasting of the confusion that is being laid onto the backs of America's children through the exploitation of a 9-year-old boy on their front cover." The widespread acts of pedophiles committed against our children by both corrupt clergy and corrupt politicians are rampant and unthinkable .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was the Obama trade worth it
|11 min
|Occasional Observer
|2
|Obama spying on journalists
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Why do Democrats hate the Christian religion
|1 hr
|Occasional Observer
|2
|How will Obamas Legacy in history
|1 hr
|Aponi
|12
|Why would republiscams eliminate independent et...
|2 hr
|Aponi
|5
|Lets talk about the Clinton Foundation
|2 hr
|Aponi
|24
|Why clinton lost
|2 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC