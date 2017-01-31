Why did this great-grandma from Misso...

Why did this great-grandma from Missouri get arrested on Capitol Hill?

Elinor Simmons of Missouri, 67, who is semi-retired, is arrested in the Hart Senate Building during a protest against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. A group made up of health care workers, people with pre-existing conditions and faith leaders let themselves be arrested on Capitol Hill to register dissent to Republicans' plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

