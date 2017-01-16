When Did You Know You Were a Washingt...

When Did You Know You Were a Washingtonian?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

"In the fall of 1969, shortly after I moved here, I found Mr. Henry's at Sixth and Pennsylvania on Capitol Hill, where Roberta Flack was playing. It was just after her album First Take came out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flood alerts across the country 38 min Aponi 1
Idiots didn't know Von Tramp republiscams would... 1 hr Aponi 2
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 2 hr lake bay boy 25
Test your Powers 3 hr bye 1
The clintons Vladimir Putin and uranium and cash 3 hr Well Well 7
How many Democrats will go to jail on Inaugural... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
Another weekend what did Von Tramp racist say 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC