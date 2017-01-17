What we know about Trump Inauguration...

What we know about Trump Inauguration Day protests

If all goes as planned, Ethan Miller will be standing among 100 people near one of the checkpoints to enter the inauguration viewing area on Friday, loudly chanting: The group - a coalition of organizations that has come together under a name that speaks to a new shared cause, "Communities Under Attack Fight Back" - is just one of many planning to make itself heard to the crowds gathering to celebrate a Trump presidency. Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to mark the day with shouts, marches and onstage speeches and performances.

