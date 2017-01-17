What we know about Trump Inauguration Day protests
If all goes as planned, Ethan Miller will be standing among 100 people near one of the checkpoints to enter the inauguration viewing area on Friday, loudly chanting: The group - a coalition of organizations that has come together under a name that speaks to a new shared cause, "Communities Under Attack Fight Back" - is just one of many planning to make itself heard to the crowds gathering to celebrate a Trump presidency. Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to mark the day with shouts, marches and onstage speeches and performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Trump
|8 min
|Native landlord
|1
|Democratic Weakness
|37 min
|Native landlord
|7
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|42 min
|Scotty Steiner
|37
|Democrat nut cake sets self on fire
|1 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|7
|we are so proud of you donald trump
|1 hr
|Empathetic
|1
|Whine about obama thread
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
|It's funny how Von Tramp conman supporters thin...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC