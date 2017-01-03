Washington posts 2nd warmest year on ...

Washington posts 2nd warmest year on record after mild December

Read more: The Washington Post

To start winter, December was D.C.'s seventh straight warmer-than-normal month, and it helped 2016 finish as the second-warmest year on record. 2016's average temperature in Washington was 60.3 degrees, edging out 1991 as second-warmest in records dating to 1872.

