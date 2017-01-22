Washington Marijuana Advocates Handed Out Thousands of Joints for Inauguration

Throughout the day of President Trump's inauguration on Friday, activists hit the streets of Washington, D.C, marching and demonstrating-some breaking the law-for a variety of causes, including LGBT rights, drawing attention to climate change, and immigration law reform. Among them were a group of marijuana advocates who, in broad daylight in Dupont Circle-the tiny neighborhood northwest of the White House-handed out 8,000 free joints to the public.

