Washington Marijuana Advocates Handed Out Thousands of Joints for Inauguration
Throughout the day of President Trump's inauguration on Friday, activists hit the streets of Washington, D.C, marching and demonstrating-some breaking the law-for a variety of causes, including LGBT rights, drawing attention to climate change, and immigration law reform. Among them were a group of marijuana advocates who, in broad daylight in Dupont Circle-the tiny neighborhood northwest of the White House-handed out 8,000 free joints to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|30 min
|RED
|36
|Bets no Von Tramp supporters will take
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Von Tramp conman adds Goldman Sachs executives ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|9
|Pathetic lying Von Tramp conman supporters have...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|5
|Looks like a Von duck, sounds like a Von duck i...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Womens March what a bunch of NINNYS
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|217 demos arrested for rioting
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC