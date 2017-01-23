Washington, D.C. Booksellers Bring Together Women's March Participants

As an estimated 500,000 men, women, and children descended upon Washington, D.C. for the Women's March on Saturday, including four charter buses full of book people from New York City spearheaded by Riverhead Books' associate publicity director Katie Freeman, indie booksellers in the nation's capitol welcomed book industry professionals and other booklovers with open arms. One bookseller, Laurie Gillman of East City Bookshop, went so far as to collaborate with bookstore consultant Donna Paz Kaufman of Paz & Associates to organize a meet-up on Saturday morning in front of the Library of Congress for people in the book industry who wanted to march together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.