Washington-based Canadian embassy to hold party on Trump's inauguration, expect poutine and more
Toronto, Jan.17 : Canada's embassy in Washington, D.C., has decided to celebrate US President-elect Donald Trump's Friday inauguration with an exclusive party, said embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin in an email, media reports said. Guest will be served with delectable Canadian cuisine including but not limited to poutine, British Columbia salmon, Canadian beef, and tourtire, reported Thestar.com quoting embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantins email.
