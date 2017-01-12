Video shows anti-Trump activists plot...

Video shows anti-Trump activists plotting to set off stink bombs, sprinklers at inaugural fetes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Anti-Trump protesters are plotting to derail an inaugural ball by setting off stink bombs and the sprinkler system in order to force the evacuation of celebrants, according to an undercover video released Monday. The D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition , part of the anti-inauguration umbrella group #DisruptJ20, plans to "ruin" the DeploraBall, a sold-out black-tie gathering Thursday night at the National Press Building, according to the Project Veritas investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wall giving lots of money to presidential candi... 39 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Is this why the working class thank Obama 40 min Donald duck Von T... 6
Hedge fund managers buying the election 42 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Another weekend what did Von Tramp racist say 45 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Republiscams argue they never called Obama ille... 2 hr Aponi 2
Republicans like being last in the world 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
The clintons Vladimir Putin and uranium and cash 5 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC