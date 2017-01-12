Video shows anti-Trump activists plotting to set off stink bombs, sprinklers at inaugural fetes

Anti-Trump protesters are plotting to derail an inaugural ball by setting off stink bombs and the sprinkler system in order to force the evacuation of celebrants, according to an undercover video released Monday. The D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition , part of the anti-inauguration umbrella group #DisruptJ20, plans to "ruin" the DeploraBall, a sold-out black-tie gathering Thursday night at the National Press Building, according to the Project Veritas investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.