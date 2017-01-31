Victim of fire in Northeast Washington identified as 66-year-old D.C. man
A man who was found dead last week after a fire in a home in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast Washington has been identified as 66-year-old Awlachew Ayele. Police said Ayele, who lived in Northeast, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire that broke out early Thursday in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE.
