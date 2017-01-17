Vehicle goes off road, plunges into Anacostia River near 11th Street Bridge
A vehicle went off a road and plunged into the Anacostia River on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the driver managed to get out of the vehicle near the 11th Street Bridge and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
