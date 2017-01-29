Underground Solidarity in Trump's D.C...

Underground Solidarity in Trump's D.C.By Michael Tomasky

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

The president's slapdash executive order on immigration-his latest abomination, only nine days into his term-brought a rare feeling of unity to the crowded subway Sunday. It's usually the place where we are arguably most tucked into ourselves, made worse in Washington by the frequent why-is- this -happening delays that that keep everyone in a state of enervated irritation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snap It Fast--It Will Be Immediately Deleted 32 min ReadyKilowatt 4
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 48 min Le Jimbo 86
This is the coup part and it's extremely danger... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Does Donald Trump puppet understand his own exe... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine! 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Von Tramp conman turns America into a global em... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
It Takes Balls to be World Class, Ask Donald Tr... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC