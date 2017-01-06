Two men arrested in connection with fatal shootings in Southeast Washington
On Dec. 27 around 1:18 p.m., police discovered Dowtin in the 800 block of Xenia Street SE. Authorities said the 22-year-old was shot multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iraq influenced the election
|6 min
|ObamaDIDWin-Twice
|5
|The actual report on Russian hacking the republ...
|44 min
|Aponi
|2
|Democrats running out of excuses
|49 min
|Aponi
|1
|Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|RIP Democrat party
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|US meddled in foreign elections at least 81 times
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|im born again
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC