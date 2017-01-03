Trump's pick for intel chief spent ye...

Trump's pick for intel chief spent years as lobbyist

Read more: Washington Times

Former Sen. Dan Coats , in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington revolving-door career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked. The Indiana Republican, 73, has made four spins through the capital's avenues of power and has become wealthy in the process.

