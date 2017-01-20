Trumpa s big day underway: First, church before swearing-in
Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yeah, you got banned huh racist scumbag
|51 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Obamas Gone Americas Great Again
|52 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|A Prominent Conservatives opinion of Von Tramp ...
|55 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Von Tramp conman hires more foreign workers to ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|Protesters planning to disrupt Donald Trump's b...
|1 hr
|New Deal Democrat
|4
|First President elect EVER to pay 25 million in...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC