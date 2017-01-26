Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the State Department
There are 8 comments on the New York Magazine story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the State Department. In it, New York Magazine reports that:
Rex Tillerson is one of the many Trump cabinet picks who has no experience in government, but plenty of experience opposing the policies of the department that he has been appointed to lead. But there was a simple answer to any qualms these qualities might inspire: Should the secretary of State have trouble navigating the federal bureaucracy - or resisting the urge to put the interests of Exxon's shareholders above those of the American people - the department's senior civil servants would keep him from going astray.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Magazine.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Drain the Swamp and fire them all. The entire Obama State Department clique is responsible for the Benghazi tragedy, of our ambassador to Libya and staff being murdered. They begged the State Department for more security, but their pleas were ignored.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
It's been a lie since the beginning and 8 investigations proved it and now that Republicans control everything they shut down the investigation without ever finding anything!
So if that's all true, why did they shut it down now that they can do whatever they want?
|
#3 4 hrs ago
The entire Obama State Department is as corrupt as the Justice Department. There's been nothing but constant cover-ups to prevent the FBI and Senate investigators from finding the truth. Everything from Loretta Lynch's private meeting with Bill Clinton on his plane; Hillary's EXTREME CARELESSNESS in handling classified material; and then the FBI reports of State Department pressure to reduce the security classification of Hillary's e-mails. Yes. Fire them all.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
If only you knew WTF you were talking about, it's for this..
Trump to call Putin as he considers lifting Russia sanctions
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.ft.com/conte...
Responsibility of the tada state department!
Yeah Russia
Yeah Putin
Yeah ExxonMobil
Yeah 500 billion oil deal
Yeah everyone EXCEPT THE PEOPLE!
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,529
Dump American Eagle
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Another lie from the MSM.... The OBAMA admin asked for resignations of these people right before Obama left office. Basically Obama fired them.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Don't try and sound like you know wth you're talking about.
Every departing administration these people submit resignations, the incoming president sihns them back on or not!
It's that simple...
Although the diplomats were not technically fired, the Trump administration opted to remove a number of top officials in charge of the State DepartmentÂ’s 13 divisions responsible for policy and other matters. Officials at the level of assistant secretary and above were affected, the department said.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,529
Dump American Eagle
|
#7 2 hrs ago
If they HAD'NT submitted resignations I'd have fired them anyway. You don't want alligators from a previous admin hanging round looking to bite you in the azz....... Personall,I hope to h3ll his broom sweeps deeper and cleaner than those few who left. I want to see a whole slop jar full of libhole career bureaucrats sh1tcanned....... From State,EPA,Pentagon,FDA,Agricul ture,etc...... The whole government is saturated with ideologically indoctrinated liberals who owe alligience to party rather than Country. Time to flush the toilet and watch the turds disappear......
|
#8 1 hr ago
Yeah your a moron forskink the demo wennie washer
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro Am Obama and Tiger
|31 min
|Where is my love ...
|4
|Von Tramp conman lied again and won't investiga...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, m...
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|39
|A reminder about the free Press in this country...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Obama Presidential Library??
|4 hr
|Sambo
|21
|PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship b...
|4 hr
|gwww
|50
|Von Tramp conman is basically an old man yellin...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC