Trump and Schumer: From potential allies to antagonists
In this May 12, 2016, file photo Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., looks from behind a poster of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, while he speaks with reporters about Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the weeks after November's election, President-elect Trump and incoming Senate Democratic Leader Schumer sounded like potential allies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats denied Bond in torture case
|1 hr
|Obama could have WON
|2
|Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a...
|3 hr
|Larry
|5
|RIP Democrat party
|3 hr
|Larry
|10
|will trump ever see usa what hes done
|3 hr
|truth on tiny man...
|1
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|6 hr
|Wealthy America R...
|77
|Iraq influenced the election
|8 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|12
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|10 hr
|lake bay boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC