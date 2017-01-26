Thundercat Announces Third Studio Alb...

Thundercat Announces Third Studio Album 'Drunk'

Thundercat will release his third full-length studio album Drunk on February 24 via Brainfeeder. The album is a 23-track epic journey into the often hilarious, sometimes dark mind of the Grammy-winning singer/bassist and finds a few of his friends joining him along the way including: Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington and Brainfeeder mastermind Flying Lotus.

