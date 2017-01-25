This Washington Store STILL Isna t Sold Out of Inauguration Dresses
A couple of weeks prior to inauguration, Donald Trump told the New York Times , "All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|well if we get a wall
|9 min
|trump pays for wall
|1
|PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship b...
|26 min
|Retribution
|29
|The reason. Demos and mexico hate trump buildin...
|27 min
|Duke
|8
|Obama Presidential Library??
|37 min
|Where is my love ...
|13
|Stop .....Stop the Violence
|1 hr
|freedom
|1
|Prison.............Child Molesters
|1 hr
|x employee
|2
|Aponi is nothing more than a blatant liar for V...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC