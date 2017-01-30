This ACLU Lawyer Is Leading the Legal Fight Against Trumpa s Muslim Ban
When we interviewed Cole, he was weeks away from taking over as the ACLU's national legal director, and preparing to fight President Donald Trump. Over the weekend, his team of lawyers saw their first battle, when the ACLU sued the administration on behalf of visa-holders detained under Trump's executive order banning travel into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.
