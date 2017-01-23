The Latest: Watchdog group says it wi...

The Latest: Watchdog group says it will sue President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A legal watchdog group says it will file a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. The group says he is violating a clause in the Constitution that prohibits his businesses from receiving anything of value from foreign governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protesters Hurting Themselves 11 min Joe D 12
Boring 49 min Van Lib 1
Clinton foundation is history 50 min Political Atheist 8
Trump for President, America is going down in f... 57 min Deplorable 12
News At Least 100 Arrested in Trump Protests in Wash... 1 hr Prophecy 3
God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ... 1 hr Preacher 17
Travel cost for Von Tramp conman to increase 3 ... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC