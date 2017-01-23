The Latest: Watchdog group says it will sue President Trump
A legal watchdog group says it will file a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. The group says he is violating a clause in the Constitution that prohibits his businesses from receiving anything of value from foreign governments.
