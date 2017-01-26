The Latest: Trump to let Pentagon chief override on torture
President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. . Former South Carolina Governor and current ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in middle, waves to the crowd after current Governor Henry McMaster, at left, was sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremon... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|1 hr
|Autistic mormon
|13
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|1 hr
|Preacher
|18
|Drop keeping his campaign promises
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Von Tramp conman is basically an old man yellin...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Obama Presidential Library??
|3 hr
|Aponi
|25
|A reminder about the free Press in this country...
|8 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Von Tramp conman lied again and won't investiga...
|8 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC