The Latest: Trump changes course after denouncing protesters
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Trump changes course after denouncing protesters. In it, SFGate reports that:
A large crowd gathers at the Capitol for the Women's March on Jackson, Miss., as people across the nation rally in support of women's rights Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. A large crowd gathers at the Capitol for the Women's March on Jackson, Miss., as people across the nation rally in support of women's rights Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
Since: Mar 07
251
|
#1 32 min ago
Gee... Topix sure is empty after these prez elections. Guess all us BS artists are on vacation.
But not me!
Come on, SPOTUS, stop telling us you are going to save America and get to it! WTF! Quit twitting around!
|
#2 16 min ago
Trump should address these revelations, so Americans and the stupid women marching in Washington don't stay fooled by terrorists and anarchists.
We don't have to look far for examples of the absolutely foul contamination of the Women's March. First, consider the anarchist payer Soros, who funds riots, arson and insurrection. FIFTY of the organizations organizing the Women's March were and are funded by Soros.
Not enough? How about a core organizer for the Women's March being an activist Muslim terrorist supporter, a designer and promoter of Sharia Law in America, a woman with multiple family members directly involved in recruiting terrorist suicide bombers, a woman who supports women in bags and adhers to the Islamic Law allowing lies and every confusion to dominate and abuse the women in the Women's March she organized. Just look at the insane number of terrorist, anti-Jew, destabilizing and destructive organizations she fosters, promotes and conspired with Obama to undermine Democracy in the Middle East...
The Anti-Semite Who Organized the 'Women's March on Washington'
https://tinyurl.com/hlnxw6k (to avoid the biased and bigoted possibilities by unvetted Topix moderators.)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bets no Von Tramp supporters will take
|9 min
|jaykayel
|14
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|15 min
|jaykayel
|28
|Von Tramp conman adds Goldman Sachs executives ...
|20 min
|jaykayel
|8
|Looks like a Von duck, sounds like a Von duck i...
|25 min
|jaykayel
|4
|Pathetic lying Von Tramp conman supporters have...
|27 min
|jaykayel
|3
|Womens March
|28 min
|jaykayel
|7
|nature cannot be fooled but people can be fooled (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Where is my love ...
|123
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC