The Latest: Georgetown U president sl...

The Latest: Georgetown U president slams Trump's order

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an ex... . Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 82
This is the coup part and it's extremely danger... 4 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Does Donald Trump puppet understand his own exe... 12 min Donald duck Von T... 1
"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine! 17 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Von Tramp conman turns America into a global em... 41 min Donald duck Von T... 1
It Takes Balls to be World Class, Ask Donald Tr... 49 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Wonder why Von Tramp conman didn't ban Saudi Ar... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC