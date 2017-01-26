Talking Points: The Trumps go to Washington
While 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington. D.C. probably isn't up to the same luxury standards as most Trump properties, the rent, utilities are covered and many other amenities are available for the first family and all those executive branch offices and staffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps working hard for us
|10 min
|25or6to4
|10
|PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship b...
|32 min
|kuda
|28
|The reason. Demos and mexico hate trump buildin...
|34 min
|kennyfromnorwood
|6
|Democratic Party Is Like Bowl Of Cereal
|36 min
|kennyfromnorwood
|1
|Watch: Greenpeace protesters climb crane, unfur...
|54 min
|USA Today
|1
|Obama approval hits 60% at end of term
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|50
|Border Wall
|1 hr
|Duke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC