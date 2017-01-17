Suspect in Logan Circle groping has four previous sexual assault convictions
A man arrested and charged with groping three women last week in different areas of Northwest Washington has been convicted of similar sexual offenses four times since 2014, according to D.C. police and court records. Michael Hilliard, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Friday.
