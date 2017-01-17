Suspect in Logan Circle groping has f...

Suspect in Logan Circle groping has four previous sexual assault convictions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man arrested and charged with groping three women last week in different areas of Northwest Washington has been convicted of similar sexual offenses four times since 2014, according to D.C. police and court records. Michael Hilliard, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slap in the face to America by Obama 6 min Aponi 1
Obama pardons another traitor to America 10 min Aponi 8
Where is Obama and a sharp when you need them 16 min Aponi 5
Democratic version of terms 31 min Aponi 1
Obama redefined how Americans live 58 min Aponi 6
Hedge fund managers buying the election 1 hr Aponi 5
Idiots didn't know Von Tramp republiscams would... 1 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC