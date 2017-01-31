Supreme Court nominees in Washington ...

Supreme Court nominees in Washington ahead of Trump's announcement

Supreme Court nominees in Washington ahead of Trump's announceme - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Two judges reportedly on President Donald Trump's short list to be a nominee for the Supreme Court were on the way Tuesday to Washington, DC. CNN reports that Thomas Hardiman and Neil Gorsuch are being brought to the White House in advance of the announcement at 8 p.m. ET.

